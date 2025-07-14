M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,717 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 131.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111,150.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

