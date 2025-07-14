M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,070 Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,084.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,885 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $246,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $167,211,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $137,379,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $105.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 139,507 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $14,674,741.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,891.21. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $6,856,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 284,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,555,458.32. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,645,690 shares of company stock valued at $592,729,502. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roblox from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

