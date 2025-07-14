M&T Bank Corp Sells 38,723 Shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 50.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,723 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $34.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

