M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $75.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 91.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This represents a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. HSBC set a $75.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

