Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 15,399 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 153.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the first quarter worth $271,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital in the first quarter worth $4,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 36.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 43.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Axis Capital Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE AXS opened at $96.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $107.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Axis Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.