Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 207 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,607 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,190,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in UMB Financial by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UMB Financial by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial stock opened at $110.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

