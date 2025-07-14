Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $86.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.55 and a beta of 0.80. Materion Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $420.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.83 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,099.20. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

