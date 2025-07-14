Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,988,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,655,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,408 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,378,000 after acquiring an additional 740,007 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $73.42 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

