Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

