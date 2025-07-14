Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,721 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after buying an additional 396,666 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 416,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 72,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 420.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 26,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $278.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James Financial downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

