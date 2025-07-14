Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 18,792 Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 179.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406,885 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $167,211,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $137,379,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $105.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 442.68% and a negative net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush raised Roblox to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Roblox from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $615,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 313,223 shares in the company, valued at $32,130,415.34. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $6,856,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 284,488 shares in the company, valued at $29,555,458.32. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,645,690 shares of company stock worth $592,729,502 in the last three months. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

