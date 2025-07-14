Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,951 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $228.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

