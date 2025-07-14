Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 205 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 544,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 228,027 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 19,069.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 170,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 169,906 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,747,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 154,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 1,875.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 130,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $133.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $172.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.19.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $980.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.07 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $65,385.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,661.05. The trade was a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $272,108.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,305.26. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,222 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price objective on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (down from $172.00) on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

