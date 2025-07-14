Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $136,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $86.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $103.56.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. The trade was a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIGI

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

