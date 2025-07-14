Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 40,004 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get DexCom alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.3% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in DexCom by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in DexCom by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 261,774 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,454 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

DexCom Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $117.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,430.80. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,445.60. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.