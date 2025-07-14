Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 4,828.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2,014.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1,052.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

