Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $26.49 on Monday. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $665.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Murphy Oil

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.