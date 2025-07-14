Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,223 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

NYSE:RITM opened at $11.67 on Monday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

