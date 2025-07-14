Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 211.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on REXR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

REXR opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 28.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

