Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of PVH worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $53,373,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,035,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,909,000 after buying an additional 318,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 454,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,096,000 after buying an additional 304,973 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 679,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,885,000 after purchasing an additional 154,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $73.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.11. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $59.28 and a one year high of $113.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.28.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, CEO Stefan Larsson purchased 15,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,476.96. The trade was a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jesper Andersen purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.10 per share, with a total value of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,649.60. This represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

