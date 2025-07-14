Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,282,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $9,129,973.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,899,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,274,948.80. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $102,352,411. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.3%

K opened at $79.43 on Monday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.28.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

