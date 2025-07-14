Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 30,240.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Match Group by 130.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 70,885 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.96.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

