Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 263.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,299.50.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.7%

FCNCA opened at $2,117.62 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,907.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,937.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.47%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

