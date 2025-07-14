Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper stock opened at $101.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $118.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 61.27%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

