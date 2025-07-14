Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,041 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $14,524,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.25. APA Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. APA had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of APA from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

