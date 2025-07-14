Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $83,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,637,000 after purchasing an additional 585,992 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,493,000 after purchasing an additional 562,976 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,866,000 after buying an additional 454,956 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,197,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.6%

NTRS opened at $125.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.45. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

