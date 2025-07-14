Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 198.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.08.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $371.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.06. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $390.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total value of $573,945.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,830.60. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

