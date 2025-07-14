Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,448,000 after buying an additional 1,522,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $81,015,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after purchasing an additional 851,365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,204,000 after purchasing an additional 757,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,721,000 after purchasing an additional 694,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.15.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $64.60 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $100.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

