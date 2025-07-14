Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.69 Million in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

NYSE TXNM opened at $56.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $57.29.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

