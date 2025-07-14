Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 190,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 38,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

