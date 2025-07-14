Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 44.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth $232,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 31.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 0.2%

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

