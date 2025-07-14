Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 218,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $88.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.61 and a twelve month high of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

