Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,462.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 60.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 58.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Hubbell by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.7%

HUBB stock opened at $419.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hubbell Inc has a twelve month low of $299.43 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.53.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price target on shares of Hubbell and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

