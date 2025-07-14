Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,024 Shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 127.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 60,621 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 55.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,168,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,120.24. This trade represents a 10.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $61.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Celanese Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $147.86.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Celanese from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

