Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,190 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE opened at $172.79 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.69 and a fifty-two week high of $202.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.57 and its 200 day moving average is $178.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.18 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

