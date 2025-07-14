Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $1,621,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $7,383,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:WTRG opened at $37.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

