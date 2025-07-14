Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NDVR Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.69 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.51. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

