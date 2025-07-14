Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,597,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.81.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $69.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

