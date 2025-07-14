Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,930,000 after acquiring an additional 908,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,089,000 after acquiring an additional 730,408 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,214,000 after acquiring an additional 473,909 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,138,000 after acquiring an additional 318,329 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31,181.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,970,000 after acquiring an additional 268,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,984.48. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $178,444.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361.39. This represents a 93.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,062. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $132.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

