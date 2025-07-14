Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $123.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average of $103.55.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

