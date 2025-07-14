Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Avnet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Avnet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $56.01 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,252.80. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

