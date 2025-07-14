Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,320 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.24. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

