Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,765 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $5,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 148.0% during the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 39,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $694,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE LNC opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 25.57%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,463.56. The trade was a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

