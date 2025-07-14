Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25,477 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,732,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,159,000 after buying an additional 144,838 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hologic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,403,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,035 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,434,000 after purchasing an additional 572,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,147,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,898,000 after purchasing an additional 668,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

Hologic Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.72 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.