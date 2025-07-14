Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,915 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,915 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,367,000. QSM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 56,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GEN opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $31.72.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.48 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

In other Gen Digital news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

