Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,414 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,809,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,357,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $38.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.50. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.17%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,400. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.