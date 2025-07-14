Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,624 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,007,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rayonier by 730.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,829,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,935,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,094,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 784,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rayonier by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 234,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RYN opened at $23.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.99 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

