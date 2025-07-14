Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,316 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 153,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Insider Activity at Sabra Healthcare REIT

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $200,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,289.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

