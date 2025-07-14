Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 16.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 16,255.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Wall Street Zen raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AZZ from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

AZZ stock opened at $105.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.13. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $421,962 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,694,893.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 192,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,295.37. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

