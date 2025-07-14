Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,033 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CXW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 86,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 10.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $21.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.77. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $514,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 241,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,095.70. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $1,611,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 211,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,375.68. This represents a 26.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,246 shares of company stock worth $4,061,215. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. Wall Street Zen cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

